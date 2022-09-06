Mike Tomlin Admits Mistake Was Made With Steelers Depth Chart

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the first half during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the obvious during his press conference this afternoon.

The only reason why Mason Rudolph was listed as the backup quarterback ahead of rookie Kenny Pickett on Monday was because of a mistake on the depth chart.

"It was a clerical error. The cut and paste component was the cut and paste component," Tomlin said.

The Steelers put out an amended two-deep on Tuesday, which correctly named Pickett as the QB2 behind starter Mitchell Trubisky.

Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, had a strong preseason. The former University of Pittsburgh star hit on 29-of-36 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

For now, he'll back up Trubisky, who was officially confirmed as the starter today after being listed first on the depth chart on Monday.

Trubisky was also voted one of the Steelers' five captains for the upcoming season., which begins on Sunday in Cincinnati.

The Steelers and Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.