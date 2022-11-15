Mike Tomlin Admits Pittsburgh Steelers Star Is 'Grumpy'

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

There are plenty of adjectives Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could use to describe Minkah Fitzpatrick. On Tuesday, he decided to call his Pro Bowl safety "grumpy."

"Minkah is grumpy," Tomlin said on Fitzpatrick. "But I kinda like it."

It's hard to blame Fitzpatrick for being grumpy. The past few days have not been fun for him.

Prior to last weekend's game against the Saints, the Steelers announced that Fitzpatrick would be inactive due to an appendectomy.

Fitzpatrick is expected to be out for multiple weeks. The Steelers have not yet announced when he'll be back on the field.

Despite not having Fitzpatrick for Week 10, the Steelers turned in a sharp performance on defense. Backup safety Damontae Kazee had four total tackles and an interception.

The Steelers will try to keep things rolling this Sunday against the Bengals.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, will spend at least the next week or two recovering from his appendectomy.