Mike Tomlin Announces His Week 17 Starting Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback – just for Week 17, though.

Pittsburgh has already clinched the AFC North division, beating the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. So, head coach Mike Tomlin is giving Ben Roethlisberger an off week.

Tomlin announced on Tuesday that backup Mason Rudolph will get the start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Browns are in need of a win against the Steelers to lock up a playoff bid. Cleveland’s chances of getting that win have surely gone up thanks to Tomlin’s quarterback decision.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tells reporters that QB Mason Rudolph will start in Week 17. A bye week for Big Ben. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2020

The Browns are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Jets.

Baker Mayfield and Co. will now need to beat the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers in order to secure a playoff bid in Week 17.

“This one is going to sting for a day or two, but we have the Steelers to win and get in,” Mayfield said after Sunday’s loss. “So, I’m going to roll with these punches. Backs against the wall and we have to win to get in. You know what, this group fought today, but I didn’t do enough. I didn’t play well enough for us to win. And that’s it.”

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.