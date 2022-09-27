Mike Tomlin Announces Major Steelers Injury News

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the first half during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting off the week on a bad foot with an unfortunate piece of injury news.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol.

Fitzpatrick was assessed following last Thursday's loss to the Browns in Cleveland.

If Fitzpatrick can't play against the New York Jets this Sunday, it will be a devastating blow for a struggling Pittsburgh team.

The Steelers are already without superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt (torn pec). They can ill afford to lose Fitzpatrick, who has been one of the top defensive players in the NFL through three weeks.

After earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 for his 14 tackles and pick-6 in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Fitzpatrick has logged 10 more stops and another INT over the last two games.

The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick has played every defensive snap for the Steelers this season. His status will certainly be worth monitoring as the week unfolds.