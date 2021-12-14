Mike Tomlin Reveals His True Feelings With Chase Claypool

The major story from the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday was the immaturity exhibited by wide receiver Chase Claypool on the final drive of the game.

By celebrating a first down catch with less than a minute remaining and his team out of timeouts, Claypool cost Pittsburgh precious seconds that could have given them another opportunity to score a touchdown.

This came after Claypool had already been benched earlier in the game for a confrontation with Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

A second-year pro, Claypool is very talented, but needs to do some growing up. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the wide receiver’s two-minute drill mistake and general maturity today.

“You know, we don’t wait for stuff like that to happen to address it,” Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference, which can be found here. “That’s built into our two-minute teachings at team development. And, obviously, he had a misstep in that area. He had missteps in other areas. He’s a young guy that’s growing and developing in a lot of ways. It can’t happen fast enough for him and it can’t happen fast enough for us. We’re going to continue to push that growth and development as long as he’s a willing participant. He has been. And so we’re just going to keep moving forward.”

Tomlin did say that there are other young players on the roster going through various growing pains, so it’s not just Claypool who must shape up. However, it is clear that the 2020 second-round pick has to make some changes.

From a statistical standpoint, Claypool has been productive again this season. His 47 receptions are third-best on the roster, and he has the second-most receiving yards on the team with 753.

Pittsburgh (6-6-1) is still in the playoff hunt, but things won’t be easy for the Steelers down the stretch. They close out the season with games against the Titans, Chiefs, Browns and Ravens, all teams that either will be in the playoffs or are fighting for their postseason lives.

[ Pro Football Talk ]