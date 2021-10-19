Mike Tomlin Shares Final Thought On Controversial Review

The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted the Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, winning in overtime thanks to some T.J. Watt heroics. A controversial decision by the referees certainly didn’t hurt Seattle’s ability to get the game to overtime and extend their chances of winning the game, even if it didn’t work out that way. Mike Tomlin was furious with the situation after the narrow win.

On a 2nd-and-3 from the Steelers 35, with 18 seconds left in regulation and the Seahawks down 20-17, Geno Smith found DK Metcalf for 12 yards. Metcalf fumbled, his teammate Freddie Swain recovered it at the Steelers 25, leading just three seconds left in the fourth quarter.

In most circumstances, the Seahawks would’ve had to rush to spike the ball and set up a 43-yard field goal to send things to overtime. However, the refs decided to review the Metcalf play, even though it looked extremely clear that he caught, possessed, and fumbled the ball.

The replay confirmed as much, but gave the Seahawks a much easier chance to spike the ball and set up Josh Myers’ game-tying kick. After the game, even with his team’s win, Mike Tomlin was extremely angry.

“I hated it. I just… I hated it,” Tomlin said in his postgame presser. “I could not believe that game was stopped to confirm catch/no catch in that moment. That’s all I’mma say… It was an embarrassment.”

Today, the Steelers coach confirmed that he spoke to the league office in New York about the situation, but stopped short of offering more on the situation. He said the team is moving forward, with a bye week ahead.

From ESPN’s Brooke Pryor:

“Yeah, the game was stopped by the replay guy to find confirmation of a component of the play on the field, and I didn’t agree with that in this most significant moment, and I expressed it and I had some conversations with New York regarding it. Got an explanation. I wouldn’t necessarily say I got clarity, but I am not going to discuss it any further. It’s in our rearview. It doesn’t benefit me or us in any way to continue to hash it, re-hash it. And so that’s my position. “Oftentimes after games and especially after hot and contested games like that, I acknowledge things that transpire in the bowl, particularly things that I think are significant. But on a Tuesday, as we and everybody else is moving forward, it’s fruitless for me to continue to expand upon it in my position and what was said, and who said what, and what I expect in reaction to it. I understand you guys are interested, but pardon me if I don’t indulge.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) have a big game with their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns after the bye, on Oct. 31. The two teams are currently locked in a tie for third in the division, behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.