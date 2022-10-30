Mike Tomlin Declines To Answer Question Following Another Loss

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-6 on the season after today's 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tomlin has been asked repeatedly this season if he plans on shaking up his coaching staff, and he was asked again after Sunday's game.

The longtime head coach wanted nothing to do with answering the question though.

"We're 2-6, I'm not going to answer that question every week," Tomlin said, beginning at the 4:25 mark in this video. "I'm open to doing everything that requires us to get better. That's just how it is. We're seriously committed to winning and getting better and that's just a component of it."

If the Steelers were to replace anyone on the staff during their upcoming bye week, it should be offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

However, Tomlin has not given any indication that Canada's job is in jeopardy, despite his unit's season-long struggles.

We'll see if his mindset changes though if the Steelers continue to falter.