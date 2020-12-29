The Spun

Mike Tomlin Explains Why He’s Resting Ben Roethlisberger This Week

Mike Tomlin talks to Ben Roethlisberger.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers used an incredible comeback effort to take down the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh outscored Indianapolis 21-3 in the second half en route to a 28-24 win. The Steelers clinched the AFC North title with that win and locked in at least the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

With one game remaining, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced he will rest several starters in Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The Browns will see backup quarterback Mason Rudolph instead of Ben Roethlisberger.

Tomlin opened up on his decision to make a change at the quarterback position for the final game of the season. “Given an opportunity to airmail a player or two into the postseason, we’ll do that,” Tomlin said via Steelers reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Tomlin’s decision likely would have been different if the NFL didn’t change it playoff format for the 2020 season. By expanding the playoffs to seven teams, the league took away a bye for the No. 2 seed.

If the No. 2 seed still had a bye, Tomlin likely would have had Ben Roethlisberger start the game. Every team competing for the final two spots in the AFC playoff race is a legitimate contender.

That also works into the decision to start Mason Rudolph. The No. 2 seed won’t have a marked advantage over the No. 3 seed in terms of first-round opponent.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off this weekend at 1:00 p.m. ET.


