Mike Tomlin Getting Praised For Great Message To Reporters

On Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin received praise from the media for what he did this week.

NFL head coaches are no longer required to speak with local beat writers of the team they’re facing in a given week. Several coaches have already taken advantage of the new rule.

However, Mike Tomlin won’t be one of them. He made it clear he’ll continue speaking to media from the opposing team’s beat this season – and why.

“Because I want to support my beat guys and if my beat guys are being accommodated then I will take care of the opposing team and I just think that’s the right approach to have,” Tomlin said this afternoon.

“We’re all in the same ecosystem and obviously, our agendas are different, but I’ve got respect for the work our people have to do. So, if they’re being taken care of then I intend to always take care of the opposing media market and that will be my approach.”

Asked why he chose to speak to the #Broncos local media, Mike Tomlin gave a great answer. He gets it. pic.twitter.com/PiqfNKBmgA — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2021

It’s a classy move from Tomlin, who is already viewed as one of the most professional coaches in the league.

While he’s getting praised for his off-field character, his team is struggling on the field. At 1-3, the Steelers are in trouble of handing Tomlin the first losing season of his NFL head coaching career.

Pittsburgh faces off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.