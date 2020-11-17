Mike Tomlin On Playing ‘Trap’ Games: We’re Not A Big Ten Team

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers look like one of the best teams in the NFL through their first nine games. Pittsburgh remains the league’s only undefeated team at 9-0 and has quickly risen to challenge the Chiefs and Ravens in the AFC.

But it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Tomlin and company. The Steelers have won five of their nine games by seven points or less and at times have looked stagnant on offense. The team’s defense is one of the NFL’s best, but has given up big plays to some of the league’s least dynamic quarterbacks.

Most recently against the Cowboys, the Steelers played one of their worst games this season. Tomlin struggled to limit Dallas’s fourth-string quarterback, Garrett Gilbert, and Pittsburgh nearly lost to a team that’s now 2-7. Many pundits started to question if the Steelers fell into a “trap game” against the Cowboys and began to label this weekend’s contest in Jacksonville as another danger for Pittsburgh.

But Mike Tomlin doesn’t believe in “trap games.” In a press conference ahead of the Steelers game against the Jaguars on Sunday, the head coach dispelled the notion that his squad was that much better than Jacksonville’s. He did so, using an awesome college football analogy.

“We’re not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week. Every time we go into a stadium, we’re playing professionals,” Tomlin said.

Our apologies to the Mid-American Conference.

Still, Tomlin’s comments are downright hilarious. There’s also plenty of truth to them. Any team in the NFL can beat another on any given Sunday, based on injuries, luck, or any other number of factors.

However, Pittsburgh has a really solid chance to improve to 10-0 this weekend.

The Steelers vs. Jaguars game will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Jacksonville.