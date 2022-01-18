Mike Tomlin Has 1 Main Preference For His Next Quarterback

Operating under the assumption that Ben Roethlisberger has played his final NFL game, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in need of a new quarterback in 2022 and beyond.

Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that “all options” are on the table for the Steelers at the position next season. That means Pittsburgh could look to the draft or free agency or decide to stick with one of their in-house quarterbacks.

However, Tomlin made clear that he wants whoever the next Steelers signal caller is to have one specific physical trait: mobility.

“Man, quarterback mobility is valued,” Tomlin said, per NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

It’s no secret that Roethlisberger struggled to move in the pocket during the tail-end of his accomplished career. Tomlin clearly doesn’t want to deal with that lack of mobility again and would much rather have the option to gameplan with a quarterback that can use his legs.

The Steelers have a multitude of options at the position next year and each one varies when it comes to mobility. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are the clear in-house candidates, but neither one has showed much promise as a long-term NFL starter, let alone running the football.

Pittsburgh will surely factor into the free agency sweepstakes that are expected to break out this offseason. Quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr could be potential trade targets for the Steelers to go out and nab.

Finally, Tomlin and the franchise’s front office could search for a mobile gunslinger in the draft. Pittsburgh’s own Kenny Pickett figures to be the top prospect in this year’s class of quarterbacks, but may be off the board by the time the Steelers end up on the clock.

Whatever Pittsburgh ends up doing this offseason at the position will leave a lasting legacy on the franchise. Tomlin and his staff will be sure to exhaust every possible option before making a final decision.