Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees.

Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.

The biggest problem surrounding Big Ben is his age. He’s a step slower, both physically and mentally, than opposing defenses. And his arm strength and pocket presence just isn’t what it used to be. It might be time for a quarterback change in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin isn’t willing to make a change right now, though. He told reporters on Tuesday that he believes Roethlisberger is the best fit for the Steelers offense right now.

Tomlin when asked if Roethlisberger is the best quarterback for this offense: “Absolutely.” — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) October 5, 2021

The problem for the Steelers is they don’t have many other worthwhile options at the quarterback position.

Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins sit behind Ben Roethlisberger. It’s relatively clear by this point that the Steelers aren’t planning on Rudolph being their franchise quarterback. And Haskins isn’t much more than a longterm project right now.

Sticking with Roethlisberger is probably the Steelers’ best bet right now. If he continues to struggle and Pittsburgh isn’t winning, the organization can then move on mid-season with its eyes on the 2022 NFL Draft.

Regardless of outcome this season, the Steelers have to find a franchise quarterback between now and next season.