Mike Tomlin Has A Blunt Message For His Wide Receivers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a blunt message for his wide receivers following their disappointing performance Monday night.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did what he needed to deliver the Steelers a win Monday night, but his receivers let him down. Drops have become a major issue for Pittsburgh’s receivers this season, and it’s gotten worse as the season’s progressed.

Drops were the primary reason the Steelers suffered their first loss of the season Monday night. If the receivers can’t improve in that aspect, Pittsburgh won’t go very far in the playoffs.

Tomlin isn’t tolerating drops this year. The Steelers head coach told his receivers Tuesday morning they’ll get replaced by guys who can catch the ball if drops continue to be an issue.

Mike Tomlin on how to fix drop woes. #Steelers "They can catch the ball or get replaced by guys who will." — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 8, 2020

This is what we’ve come to expect from Mike Tomlin. The Steelers head coach has a high standard and doesn’t stand for mediocrity.

The problem for the Steelers is they need players like rookie Chase Claypool on the field if they’re going to do anything significant come postseason time. Claypool in particular has had a bad case of the drops, resulting in reduce playing time.

The Steelers’ receivers unit is one of the best and deepest in the NFL, but it hasn’t looked the part these past few weeks. Perhaps their loss Monday night will spark much-needed improvement from the position group.

The Steelers aim to avoid a second-straight loss this coming weekend when they take on the Buffalo Bills.