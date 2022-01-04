Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Admission On His 15-Year Streak

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin couldn’t care less about his 15-year streak of not having a losing season.

Tomlin is the only coach in NFL history to accomplish that feat as he’s now broken a tie with Marty Schottenheimer after he coached the Chiefs and Browns.

When Tomlin was asked about that accomplishment, he touched on how making the playoffs is a lot more important to him.

“Not as I sit here today, and I say that humbly,” Tomlin said. “Our agenda, this year, is to get into a single-elimination tournament and then pit our skills against others in that single-elimination tournament in an effort to win the World Championship. That’s our mentality every year. And so with that mentality, it’s just certain hardware that you expect to pick up along the way. And if you don’t, you’d be seriously disappointed. That’s just an expectation that we have here in Pittsburgh.”

As Tomlin has said many times, the standard is the standard.

The Steelers still have a chance to get into this year’s tournament, albeit it’s a small one. They need to beat the Ravens on Sunday, plus have the Colts lose to the Jaguars.

They also need the Chargers and Raiders Sunday night game to not end in a tie.

Kickoff in Baltimore on Sunday will be at 1 p.m. ET.