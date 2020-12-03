Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Assessment Of Steelers’ Performance Today

A win is a win, but Mike Tomlin isn’t very pleased with his team’s latest performance. The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a couple of first downs late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens were missing a plethora of key starters due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite being shorthanded for this AFC North showdown, the Ravens held their own right until the very end.

After the game was over, Tomlin had a harsh assessment of his team. The result is what the Steelers wanted, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.

“We were fortunate tonight,” Tomlin said. “It’s good to proceed with a victory. I acknowledge that. But not a lot happened tonight to be proud of or to be excited about, other than that.”

Tomlin went a step further, calling the Steelers a “junior varsity team” in all three phases.

Pittsburgh remains the only unbeaten team in the NFL at 11-0.

The Steelers were frustrated with the way the NFL handled this game. It was originally supposed to take place on Thanksgiving, but the Ravens’ outbreak forced this game to get pushed back nearly a week. That’s not an excuse for their lousy performance this afternoon though.

Next up on the schedule for Pittsburgh is a showdown with Washington. Fans in the Steel City should expect a much better performance from Tomlin’s squad.