Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Message Following Sunday’s Loss

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered their game against the Cincinnati Bengals as slight favorites.

However, if was clear very early in the game that Pittsburgh was in for a fight. A quick three-and-out on their first drive of the day set the tone for what was to come for the Steelers.

The Steelers struggled to find much offense outside of checkdowns from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to running back Najee Harris. The former Alabama running back finished the day with 14 receptions.

Meanwhile, the defense struggled to find success without its two top pass rushers, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the field. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear he wasn’t pleased.

“Don’t ask me whether I’m happy about anything,” Tomlin said after the game. “We just played poorly and got beat.”

With the loss, the Steelers slide to 1-2 on the season. After an impressive season-opening win on the road in Buffalo over the Bills, the Steelers have lost two-straight.

As if that’s not enough, Pittsburgh has looked like a complete disaster of the offensive side of the ball in all three games.

Next up for the Steelers is a road game against the Green Bay Packers. A 1-3 record looks like for Mike Tomlin and company.