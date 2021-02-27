Why hasn’t Eric Bieniemy landed a head coaching job yet? That’s a question that not even Mike Tomlin can answer right now.

Last week, Tomlin appeared on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel to discuss a plethora of topics. During that discussion, he said the lack of minority head coaches in the NFL is “unacceptable.”

Tomlin then had a follow-up interview with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette to shed more light on this issue plaguing the NFL.

It appears that Tomlin has reached his breaking point when it comes to this topic, telling Cook “I normally don’t talk publicly during the offseason, but this is a critical issue for us.”

Tomlin also shared his thoughts on Bieniemy not getting a marquee job this offseason. Despite all his success with the Kansas City Chiefs, he remains in a coordinator role.

“Bieniemy is a real head-scratcher for me,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “Every offensive coordinator Andy Reid has had in the last 20 years got a head job. One of those guys, Brad Childress, hired me in Minnesota in 2006. Now, Andy has the best offense he’s ever had and [Bieniemy] can’t get a job?”

Bieniemy was linked to a few job openings this offseason, but once again he went another year without an offer.

The Chiefs have been prolific on offense over the past three years. While most of the credit goes to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, a solid portion of the praise should go to Bieniemy.

Hopefully, Bieniemy lands a head coaching gig following the 2021 season.