Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Response When Asked About Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool finished Thursday night’s game with a nice stat line, but he made one too many costly mistakes.

In the first quarter, Claypool was called for unnecessary roughness after he got into a physical altercation with Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland. His actions certainly had consequences, as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to sit the second-year wideout for a little bit.

Following the loss on Thursday night, Tomlin was asked if he benched Claypool for his early penalty. He told reporters, “I did.” When asked if Claypool received the message, Tomlin said “We’ll see.”

Judging by Claypool’s actions on the final drive of the game, the message was not received. He was caught celebrating a first down instead of running the football back to the line so his team can spike it. NFL fans around the country pointed out how silly that mistake was.

Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool pic.twitter.com/FMjh80SpwR — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 10, 2021

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked about Claypool’s actions during his postgame press conference. He doesn’t believe it’s his job to lecture Claypool.

“It’s not really my job. To me that goes up to Coach Tomlin. That’s what he needs to do. That’s his job as the head coach,” Roethlisberger said, via CBS Sports. “As the quarterback, it’s my job to help manage what we do on the field and getting 1st downs and trying to score.”

Claypool will have to redeem himself next Sunday when the Steelers take on the Titans.