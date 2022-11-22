Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach.

Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure he didn't give the public any juicy quotes.

“My opinion doesn’t matter,” Tomlin said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night.”

This is a smart approach from Tomlin. There's nothing he can say about this topic that will do his team any good.

On the flip side, if Tomlin did take the bait, that could've caused a distraction before the Steelers' matchup against the Colts.

Saturday won his first game as the interim coach of the Colts. In his second game, he was one possession away from pulling off a huge upset against the Eagles.