Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Steelers Rookie

It's only Tuesday, but the quote of the week already belongs to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Tomlin commented on rookie running back Jaylen Warren's Week 1 performance.

Tomlin said he liked that Warren "didn't urinate down his leg" in his first NFL game.

In other words, Tomlin was glad the moment wasn't too big for Warren.

Warren, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, may have to take on a larger role this upcoming weekend.

Najee Harris is expected to play on Sunday for the Steelers. However, his workload might be reduced simply because he's dealing with a foot injury.

If that's the case, Warren will be ready to step up.

"I'm on this team right now," Warren said, via All Steelers. "Whatever I got to do to help them win, I'll do it."

Warren received just three carries in Week 1. It'll be interesting to see how he performs with more touches.