Mike Tomlin Has Great Comment On Playing The 4-1 Browns

Pittsbugh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his team undefeated at 4-0 this season. It’s Pittsburgh’s best start in 40 years.

One area where Tomlin has always been unbeaten is in press conference quotes. He dropped another gem from the podium this afternoon.

Discussing the surging 4-1 Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh’s opponent this Sunday, Tomlin had a unique analogy to describe life in the AFC North.

“We like being in the kitchen and AFC North ball is being in the kitchen,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s hot in there.”

Mike Tomlin on game w 4-1 Browns: "We like being in the kitchen and AFC North ball is being in the kitchen. It's hot in there." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 13, 2020

Tomlin has a point. The AFC North is especially rugged this season with the Browns playing up to the level of talent on their roster and the Ravens and Steelers looking like two of the elite teams in the league.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh will renew their storied rivalry this Sunday at Heinz Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

We’ll see which team can survive the pressure cooker.