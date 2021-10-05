Mike Tomlin Reveals Injury Update For Ben Roethlisberger

For the second time in three weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is nursing an injury.

After a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Roethlisberger dealt with a minor pectoral injury. Fast forward two weeks later, and he’s now apparently dealing with a lower-body injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Roethlisberger has some kind of hip issue. The public will learn more about Roethlisberger’s status when the team releases its initial injury report on Wednesday.

It would be quite shocking if Roethlisberger is unable to play this weekend. He managed to take every snap at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, completing 26-of-40 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Mike Tomlin says Ben Roethlisberger has some kind of hip issue from the game. Practice will be the guide for his participation. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 5, 2021

The Steelers have really struggled in the early stages of the 2021 season, as they currently own a 1-3 record. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Roethlisberger said it’ll be a challenge for the team to climb out of that hole.

“What a challenge for us,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think this is going to test us all. We need to look in the mirror and figure out what path we want to take.”

It’s not an understatement to say the Steelers must win their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. A 1-4 start in a loaded division like the AFC North would be nearly impossible to overcome.