Mike Tomlin Hearing 1 Preferred Day For Steelers vs. Titans

Mike Tomlin wearing a Steelers hat in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be playing them this Sunday. But there is one day of the week gaining steam as the makeup date.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that there’s “a strong possibility” that Monday will be the day. But he conceded that he doesn’t know yet what the new date will be.

“Right now there’s a strong possibility that it’s Monday,” Tomlin said. “We live one week at a time.”

At least Tomlin is able to keep the week in focus. A lot of the rest of us – and hopefully the league – are trying not to panic over the implications of even two games being rescheduled due to COVID-19.

According to reports, multiple players and personnel within the Titans have tested positive for COVID-19. When the news broke, the NFL was forced to postpone the game, which was initially slated for Sunday.

Unfortunately, we may not know for a couple of days how far the dangerous virus has spread within the organization. The team has still closed down all facilities in an effort to stem the spread.

As a result, the Titans will likely head into their game with significantly less real preparation than they usually have for their games. They’ll definitely have less than the Steelers had.

Will we see the Steelers-Titans game this week, or will it be moved to another date this season?


