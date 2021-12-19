Mike Tomlin Is Getting Crushed For End Of 1st Half Coaching

Steelers fans aren’t happy with Mike Tomlin’s clock management at the end of the first half.

Pittsburgh had all three timeouts left with less than two minutes remaining and decided to not use any of them as Tennessee kept the ball in bounds.

The Titans then kicked a field goal with 21 seconds left to make it a 13-3 game as the Steelers hardly had any time to try and get points before the half ends.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was then able to get the Steelers to about the Titans 40-yard-line but Chris Boswell came up just short on a 56-yard field goal.

The Steelers now trail 13-3 at halftime and Tomlin is taking a good chunk of the blame for it on social media.

Tomlin not using a timeout is so Tomlin it hurts — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 19, 2021

Remember when the Steelers hired Teryl Austin to help Mike Tomlin with game management decisions? What happened there? Is Austin on vacation? Napping? Does Tomlin just ignore him? Austin must be worthless. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 19, 2021

"Coach Tomlin, the Titans get it in the second half, so you should use a timeout so your offense has a chance, right?" Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/6Cm4SmtZEX — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 19, 2021

Welcome to The Mike Tomlin School of Clock Management™️ pic.twitter.com/5sFF1p7fFv — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) December 19, 2021

Tomlin letting the clock run when the Titans get it in the second half is comical stuff. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 19, 2021

Mike Tomlin has 3 timeouts and refuses to take on WHAT IS HE DOING — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2021

Tomlin is incredible. Been a head coach a hundred years and still can’t manage the most basic in-game situations appropriately https://t.co/LmJ6ODQvQg — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 19, 2021

Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL but there's no need to soft-pedal it that his clock management is inferior to what a high school kid on Madden could and would do. It's astonishing — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 19, 2021

Glad Mike Tomlin waited until there was 21 seconds left to begin using his timeouts. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

The Steelers are in need of a win to try and stay in the AFC playoff race. The Titans, meanwhile, control their own destiny towards getting the top seed in the conference.

You can see the rest of this game on CBS.