Mike Tomlin Is Getting Crushed For End Of 1st Half Coaching

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Steelers fans aren’t happy with Mike Tomlin’s clock management at the end of the first half.

Pittsburgh had all three timeouts left with less than two minutes remaining and decided to not use any of them as Tennessee kept the ball in bounds.

The Titans then kicked a field goal with 21 seconds left to make it a 13-3 game as the Steelers hardly had any time to try and get points before the half ends.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was then able to get the Steelers to about the Titans 40-yard-line but Chris Boswell came up just short on a 56-yard field goal.

The Steelers now trail 13-3 at halftime and Tomlin is taking a good chunk of the blame for it on social media.

The Steelers are in need of a win to try and stay in the AFC playoff race. The Titans, meanwhile, control their own destiny towards getting the top seed in the conference.

You can see the rest of this game on CBS.

