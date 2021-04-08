Mike Tomlin Is Trending On Twitter Today – Here’s Why

You might have noticed that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is trending on Twitter today. But it’s not for anything that he done or anything that’s happened to him.

Earlier today, a Twitter user decided to post a few frames of actor Omar Epps from some of his most famous roles. But of the four frames used, one of them was of the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach.

The original tweet has gotten over 23,000 likes and 8,000 retweets in less than 12 hours since going up. And that number is only continuing to climb as of writing.

It’s been a joke for over a decade that Tomlin bears a striking resemblance to the former House co-star. It was even a reference on the Emmy-nominated show in Season 6 in 2009.

HE always understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/ntca8tAyEY — 🌊Patrón in my system🌊 (@KevBeenWavy) April 8, 2021

Omar Epps has been asked about Mike Tomlin countless times too. In interviews, Reddit AMAs and everywhere in between, people love to joke about the similarities between the two.

But Epps is in no hurry to give fans a long-awaited meeting with the Super Bowl XLIII champion. He’s a diehard Cowboys fan and has pledged to never even step foot in Heinz Field.

“We’ve never met before,” Epps said told Rich Eisen in 2016. “I can’t stand the Steelers because I’m a Cowboys fan. I won’t step foot in that stadium. We gotta meet on neutral ground.”

For now though, it’s fun to enjoy some of the laughs this recent Twitter trend for Mike Tomlin is giving us.