Ben Roethlisberger missed 14 games this season due to an elbow injury that required surgery. He’s not cleared yet to play next season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers will find out in the coming months about his status.

The Steelers struggled mightily on offense this year without Roethlisberger. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges split time at quarterback throughout the season.

Roethlisberger plans to play for Pittsburgh in 2020. That being said, the two-time Super Bowl champion still needs to pass a few medical tests.

Mike Tomlin spoke to the media about his veteran quarterback’s health.

Tomlin revealed that Roethlisberger will have a “significant checkup” around February to see what is next in his recovery.

Even though Roethlisberger isn’t cleared to throw yet, the Steelers believe he wants to play in 2020 and beyond.

Tomlin says Roethlisberger will have a significant checkup around the first of February to map out where he is and what's next. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 31, 2019

During the 2018 season, Roethlisberger had 5,129 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He can still put up impressive numbers when healthy.

The injury that Roethlisberger isn’t too common for quarterbacks, which makes this situation quite tricky. Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear that he’s ready to retire anytime soon.

Until this medical checkup for Roethlisberger is completed, the Steelers will have to wait to find out more information about their franchise quarterback.