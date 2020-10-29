Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh Will Make NFL History Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will battle for the top spot in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh is the only remaining undefeated team left in the NFL. However, a loss to the Ravens on Sunday would see the Steelers fall to second in the division.

When the two teams take the field this weekend, the coaches of both teams will make NFL history. Sunday’s game will be the 25th regular season meeting between Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

According to ESPN, the 25 regular season meetings between the two is the most in the Super Bowl era.

Tomlin spoke about the rivalry between the two teams and the two coaches, via ESPN.

“I think in moments like this or in the offseason and things of that nature, you get an opportunity, maybe, to appreciate it,” Tomlin said of coaching against Harbaugh. “But I think much like him, in the moment, they’re nameless, gray faces on the other sideline, man. You’re just so caught up in the strategy or the decisions that need to be made. When you’re playing good people, it’s paramount that you play [well].”

Harbaugh holds the regular season advantage over Tomlin, with a 13-11 record. However, Tomlin holds the edge in playoff appearances, taking two of three contests.

They’re two of the best in the game, but only one can win on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.