Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Another week, another win for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The National Football League’s only undefeated team stayed undefeated on Sunday, taking down a major divisional rival in the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers beat the Ravens, 28-24, to improve to 7-0 on the season. Baltimore, meanwhile, dropped to 5-2.

Lamar Jackson, the NFL’s reigning MVP, was mostly kept in check by Pittsburgh’s stout defense. Jackson had 208 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The former Louisville Cardinals star added 16 carries for 65 yards.

While most of the NFL might fear Jackson and his dual-threat ability, that is not the case with the Steelers. Mike Tomlin shared a brutally honest admission on Jackson following today’s win.

“We have respect for him, but we don’t fear him,” the Steelers head coach told reporters following today’s big win.

Mike Tomlin on Lamar Jackson: "We have respect for him, but we don't fear him." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 1, 2020

Jackson and the Ravens remain a very good team, but they’ve struggled in their two biggest games of the year, losing to both the Chiefs and the Steelers.

Baltimore will be a playoff team – in all likelihood – but the Ravens will have to reach another level in order to make a deep run in January.

The Steelers, meanwhile, look very much the part of a Super Bowl contender.