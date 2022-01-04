Mike Tomlin Made NFL History With Monday Night’s Win

With the win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made history.

Tomlin is the first head coach in NFL history to have a non-losing record in each of his first 15 seasons. That’s an awfully impressive achievement.

The Steelers currently sit at 8-7-1 and have an outside shot at making the playoffs. Considering how lackluster they’ve been on offense this season, it’s somewhat wild to see them over .500.

Of course, Tomlin’s impressive 15-year stretch has come with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. Monday night’s game against the Browns was most likely the final time Roethlisberger suited up at Heinz Field.

Tomlin addressed his 15-year run with Roethlisberger in his postgame press conference.

“I was appreciating the last 15 years with him,” Tomlin said. “Man, we’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. It’s been a heck of a ride. Been one that’s been an honor to be a part of and enjoy.”

Although the Roethlisberger era is coming to an end, the Steelers should be in good hands as long as Tomlin is at the helm.