Mike Tomlin Names The 1 Worst Trait For An NFL Team

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin has been awfully successful as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning 154 regular-season games and a Super Bowl since 2007.

This week, Tomlin appeared on The Pivot Podcast to discuss a plethora of topics regarding his coaching career.

While on the show, Tomlin shared some insight on why it's so important to build the right team culture.

"Helplessness is the worst component a team can have," Tomlin said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Dudes have to believe that they can rise up in the environment and become what they desire to be."

Since he became the head coach of the Steelers, Tomlin has never had a losing season. The culture he has built in Pittsburgh is a big reason why.

Tomlin has always been a very transparent coach. He has no problem calling out his players when they're not buying in, and on the flip side, he commends them when credit is due.

The Steelers will try to have yet another winning season with Tomlin this fall.