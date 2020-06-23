Will Ben Roethlisberger return to his dominant self this upcoming season? Mike Tomlin’s latest update on Big Ben is nothing short of good news.

The Steelers suffered a major loss last season when Big Ben went down with a season-ending injury in Week Two. Pittsburgh still managed to win eight games, though, despite overall poor play by Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger is nearing the tail-end of his playing days in the NFL. But many believe he still has one more Super Bowl run left in him – that is, if he can remain healthy.

According to Tomlin, medical experts are “comfortable” with where Roethlisberger’s at health-wise heading into the 2020 season. Some are even “impressed” with how Big Ben looks.

“He’s comfortable and pleased where he is. Some people who had the opportunity to work with him are impressed and pleased where he is. The medical experts are comfortable where he is and his readiness for 2020,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk.

A healthy Roethlisberger would do wonders for a Steelers team ready to compete for the AFC title. But there’s plenty of opposition this upcoming season.

The Ravens remain the biggest challenger out of the AFC North. The Browns also seem poised to make a run at a playoff bid.

The Steelers have a small window to take advantage of Roethlisberger’s last few years in the league.