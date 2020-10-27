Mike Tomlin Has Simple Message For His Defense With Lamar Jackson

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is among the league’s best at game planning against specific NFL offenses.

He’s undoubtedly the reason that Pittsburgh is off to a hot start in 2020. After beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Steelers are 6-0 behind a strong defense and steady play from Ben Roethlisberger. Tomlin’s group is the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL.

As Pittsburgh prepares to take on the Ravens and dynamic third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 14th-year head coach bluntly told his defense what it would take to leave Baltimore with a win.

“Together we eat or we don’t,” Tomlin said on his defensive slowing down Jackson.

On the defense stopping Lamar Jackson, Mike Tomlin says it takes a team effort: "Together we eat or we don't." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 27, 2020

The Steelers defensive unit is among the league’s best through the first seven weeks of the 2020 season. The group ranks first in yards allowed per game (1,718) and sixth in scoring defense (19.7 PPG).

In the early season, Pittsburgh’s offense is firing on all cylinders, too. With the return of Roethlisberger from an injury in 2019, skill players like Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool have thrived.

But the entire Pittsburgh team will be put under stress on Sunday. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore squad boasts one of the most creative offenses built on a tough running game and Jackson’s playmaking ability. The Ravens defense also ranks first in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.3).

For Tomlin, the game is just another vintage AFC North matchup.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on facing the #Ravens this Sunday: "We’re back in the kitchen, man. It’s AFC North ball. It's cool to be in what we believe is the Game of The Week for the third week in a row." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 27, 2020

The Steelers will look to remain undefeated against Baltimore on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.