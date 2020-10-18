Mike Tomlin Announces Troubling Injury News After Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big win this afternoon, but their ferocious defense may have suffered a major loss, according to Mike Tomlin.

Star linebacker Devin Bush has reportedly suffered a “significant knee injury” in this afternoon’s 38-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The second-year standout left the game in the second quarter.

Obviously, losing Bush for an extended period of time is not good for Pittsburgh. Based off Tomlin’s update, it seems like that’s the reality the Steelers face.

A 2019 first-round pick out of Michigan, Bush recorded five tackles, a QB hit and 0.5 sacks before exiting today’s game.

Mike Tomlin: Devin Bush appears to have "a significant knee injury." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) October 18, 2020

Bush was an All-Rookie selection in 2019. He’s recorded 26 tackles, one sack, and three passes defensed thus far this season.

Now, we await word on how long Bush will be out of action. If his knee injury is a torn ACL, it will unfortunately be season-ending.

Roethlisberger said he’s sending his thoughts and prayers to Devin Bush. Sounds like it’s a season ending injury. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 18, 2020

Sitting at 5-0 after today’s rivalry win, the Steelers will face the undefeated Tennessee Titans next Sunday in an early battle for AFC supremacy.