Mike Tomlin’s Quote About Today’s Win Is Going Viral

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked dead in the water against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but Mike Tomlin’s team managed a big-time second half comeback.

Pittsburgh, which trailed Indianapolis by multiple touchdowns in the first half, rallied for a huge second half win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Steelers topped the Colts, 28-24, on Sunday.

Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North Division with the win. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin had quite a postgame quote.

“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes,” the Steelers head coach said.

We’re not exactly sure what that means, but he said it following a win, so it has to be pretty good.

The Steelers’ win was a big one, as it came following a three-game losing streak for the AFC North squad. Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North with the win and was able to have a COVID-19 safe locker room celebration.

Pittsburgh will finish the season with a game against Cleveland next weekend. The Browns need to win that game to make the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how Tomlin handles that contest in terms of playing/sitting his starters.


