Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers might’ve picked up an important win on Sunday to stop their early season skid, but the team lost a key offensive weapon in the process.

Former Pro Bowl JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury and did not return. Soon after, the Steelers discovered that they would be without the 24-year-old for the rest of the 2021 season.

The news is a huge blow to Pittsburgh’s receiving corps, who had relied upon the 2018 Pro Bowler to be a consistent contributor for the last four seasons. In 2021, he’d made 15 catches for 129 yards and scored a rushing touchdown through the first four games.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was devastated to receive the news that Smith-Schuster would be out for the rest of the year and said that his “heart aches” for the young receiver, who had just signed a one-year deal this offseason to stay in Pittsburgh. However, he recognized that the injury will create “big opportunities” for the team’s other pass-catchers.

“We’re not trying to replace JuJu. We’re just trying to provide opportunities for guys to have expanded roles,” Tomlin said, per Pro Football Talk.

The Steelers wide receiving group is one of the deepest and most talented in the league, so it should be able to carry on without Smith-Schuster available. Third-year man Diontae Johnson and second-year player Chase Claypool stand to be the biggest targets for Ben Roethlisberger moving forward, as they have been in 2021 already.

James Washington, who missed Sunday’s game with a groin injury, will also be called upon to step up after an offseason report indicated that he wanted to be traded. No deal ever materialized and now the 25-year-old has a huge opportunity in front of him once healthy.

The Steelers will take on the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming Sunday night.