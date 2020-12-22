The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Pregame Dancing

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he watches the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens on the scoreboard at Heinz Field following the Steelers 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Another week, another TikTok dance from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Similar to last week, the opposing team wasn’t very happy with the Steelers wideout’s antics.

Smith-Schuster has been dancing on the opposing teams’ logog every week for his TikTok account. It’s not necessarily a harmful act by him, but it does come off as disrespectful.

Clearly the Bengals had an issue with Smith-Schuster’s pregame gesture, as Vonn Bell crushed the Pro Bowl wide receiver on a crossing route in the first half. Honestly it might not be the last time that Smith-Schuster takes a huge hit because of his dance moves.

Mike Tomlin hasn’t really commented on Smith-Schuster’s antics in the past, but he’s finally changed his tune on this subject. He told NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala that he will talk to his wideout about dancing on other teams’ logos.

When revealing why he’ll talk to Smith-Schuster about his dance moves, Tomlin said “It’s about respect.”

Several NFL analysts put Smith-Schuster on blast this week, including Shannon Sharpe.

“IF* I was the DB that blasted JuJu, I would’ve done the dance JuJu does on tm logo. He’ll stop or he won’t have teeth soon. Defensive players will make him,” Sharpe tweeted.

Plenty of eyes will be on Smith-Schuster in Week 17 when he’s on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. We’ll find out then if he’ll continue his TikTok trend.

[Aditi Kinkhabwala]


