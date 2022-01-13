Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Return Thursday

In a huge boost for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Wild Card Weekend, star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice. But what does head coach Mike Tomlin think about that development?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tomlin didn’t rule out Smith-Schuster playing against the Chiefs on Sunday. He didn’t have any specifics on how he’s improved but said that his return to practice is “a start.”

Smith-Schuster has not played in a game since suffering a shoulder-injury in Week 5. But what was thought to be a season-ending injury may have mended in time to assist the Steelers in a playoff run.

Prior to his injury, Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards. On the ground, he had nine rushing yards and a touchdown.

It should go without saying that any boosts the Steelers can get on offense right now would be welcome additions. The Steelers have been decimated by injuries on offense throughout the season but managed to make the playoffs.

That said, there’s no guaranteeing that JuJu Smith-Schuster would return to Pro Bowl form in the one game the Steelers need to stay alive. But if he can give them just one big game, it might help against the two-time defending AFC champions.

Will we see Smith-Schuster back on the field in time to face the Kansas City Chiefs?

The game will be played on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.