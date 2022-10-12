Mike Tomlin Reacts To What He's Seen From Kenny Pickett

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Kenny Pickett era of Pittsburgh Steelers history is off to a bit of a rough start with back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. But head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for the positives.

Speaking to the media this week, Tomlin said that he's seen "a rapid ascent" in what Pickett is doing for the team. He believes that Pickett will continue to improve in the weeks to come.

"Like I’ve mentioned repeatedly when asked about Kenny,” Tomlin said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think since the time we stepped into the first preseason stadium, I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent in his capabilities, his professionalism, his mindset, what he brings to us, and I just think it’s reasonable to expect that to continue, regardless of how rough the waters are."

Tomlin made it clear that the entire team has to do better at keeping games close. He said that the team can't afford to be behind in games, which closes off some of the things they can do.

"We’ve got to keep games closer, man," Tomlin said. "When you’re in games, you have everything on the menu at your disposal. When you’re not in games, you get somewhat one-dimensional, you get more predictable, play passes less effective, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.

"It’s a global thing. We understand that, not to make it an insurmountable obstacle, I’m not suggesting that, we’re very capable of correcting the things that are issues for us. But there’s a lot of variables at play when you’re talking about the question that you outlined."

Through six quarters of football, Kenny Pickett has completed 67.7-percent of his passes for 447 yards and four interceptions. He scored two rushing touchdowns in his NFL debut against the New York Jets but has not led the Browns on a single touchdown drive since.

With brutal games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles coming up, Pickett is going to get a trial by fire.

It'll be extremely impressive if he comes out on top in any of those contests.