Mike Tomlin Reacts To What He’s Seen From Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s rare for running backs to go in the first round, but the AFC North franchise is clearly very high on the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout.

Harris is already giving the Steelers reasons to be optimistic about the draft pick, too.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s been very impressed with what he’s seen from Harris so far in rookie minicamp.

“He is a sharp guy,” Tomlin said of Harris, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He is a football guy. You can tell he is passionate about football. He can articulate the game very well, so it’s a lot to be excited about.

“It is more noticeable simply because there’s not a lot of people to work with. He’s getting an opportunity to work one-on-one with coach [Eddie] Faulkner at the running back position that provides plenty of opportunity for him to verbalize his knowledge and things of that nature.”

Harris has impressed the Pittsburgh media members, too. His first interaction with Steelers reporters has gone viral on social media.

Harris and the Steelers will open the 2021 season on Sept. 12 against Buffalo.