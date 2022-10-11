Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Steelers Player's Criticism

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a weekend forget, losing to the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing fashion on the road.

When asked about former players questioning the team's effort, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded: "I have no idea what you're referring to."

Tomlin was then informed that it was Ryan Clark who questioned the Steelers' effort. He then took a very wise approach to the situation.

"Ryan is paid for commentary," he said. "Our guys understand that. He's on ESPN every single day. That's his job ...We won't question commentary."

Clark said only rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett "wanted something" against the Bills this past Sunday.

"The only one on this team that I’d take in 2008 to go down an alley with me, is the young kid that’s playing quarterback. He’s the only one who wanted something yesterday," Clark said.

Pickett finished Sunday's game with 327 passing yards and an interception. The offense as a whole had just three points.

The Steelers are in desperate need of a win this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.