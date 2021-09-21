Mike Tomlin Reveals Ben Roethlisberger Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lifeless at times on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As if things weren’t bad enough on that side of the ball, it turns out Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury this week.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger has a left pectoral injury. He’s not sure when the injury exactly occurred, but he expects it to be an issue for the veteran quarterback this week.

“That could affect him from a preparation standpoint, don’t have an idea of how much as I sit here right now, but we better be ready to be adjustable,” Tomlin said.

Considering Roethlisberger played the entire game against the Raiders, we’d imagine he’ll try his hardest to be out there on Sunday for the Steelers.

If Pittsburgh doesn’t have Roethlisberger available for this weekend, Tomlin would need to start either Dwayne Haskins or Mason Rudolph. Both quarterbacks have potential, but neither have really showed an ability to sustain success as a starter in the NFL.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Roethlisberger isn’t the only major piece on offense who suffered an injury in Week 2. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s status for this Sunday is up in the air due to a knee injury.

Tomlin should have updates on Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers later this week.