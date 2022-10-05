Mike Tomlin Reveals His 3-Word Strategy With Josh Allen

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be tasked with slowing down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this upcoming Sunday.

Speaking to reporters this week, Tomlin was asked how to properly contain Allen's playmaking abilities. His response was hilarious.

"Build a fence," Tomlin joked.

Tomlin then spent a moment to give Allen credit for presenting so many challenges to a defense.

"Those are his talents. It's just like trying to tackle Lamar Jackson. I was watching them on the other side of the ball trying to deal with Lamar. When you're dealing with guys at the quarterback position that have arm and leg talent, it's challenging," he continued. "So, you can coach all you want about near leg, and building a fence and those things, but when they get you in one-on-one circumstances, they're going to win a lot of those. They've been winning a lot of those at every level they've ever played at since little league."

Allen has been great this season, completing 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,227 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 183 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Steelers will need to limit the Bills' explosive plays on Sunday if they want to pull off the upset.