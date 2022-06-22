Mike Tomlin Reveals If He'd Consider Signing Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the first half during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown did a lot of great things over the course of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a reunion between the two sides isn't in the cards. Head coach Mike Tomlin made that very clear this week.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Tomlin was asked about the possibility of the Steelers signing Brown for the 2022 season.

"Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin said.

Tomlin continued: "In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that, man, he’s moved on, we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up and pretend like that’s a realistic conversation, but we all know that’s not realistic, man."

After making those remarks, Tomlin addressed his relationship with Brown.

"What I’ll say about AB is this, man. We had nine great years. I appreciate that dude in ways that I can’t explain to y’all," he said. "That I won’t even bother to attempt to explain to y’all because it sounds like I’m defending him in some way, and to me, from that standpoint, the nature of our relationship and what we all did together requires no defense."

Brown had 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns during his nine-year run in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, Brown burnt just about every bridge on his way out of town.