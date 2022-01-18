Mike Tomlin Reveals Steelers Mindset With Quarterback Position

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is open for anything when it comes to next season’s starting quarterback.

Tomlin spoke during his final media availability of the season and confirmed that he’s open to a veteran, rookie, or one of the quarterbacks that’s already on the team to start.

"All options are on the table" regarding QBs, according to Mike Tomlin. Rookies, Vets, standing pat. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 18, 2022

This doesn’t rule the Steelers out of the Russell Wilson/Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, but it could be hard for them to do that still.

Pittsburgh would have to give up a lot of draft capital and for a team that prides itself on building through the draft, it seems unlikely it would happen.

The Steelers could go after some cheaper options such as Marcus Mariota or Tyrod Taylor, and also perhaps trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo will likely be on his way out of San Francisco due to Trey Lance being groomed as the franchise quarterback.

There are a lot of quarterbacks in this year’s draft, but the class as a whole isn’t as good as some in recent years. Kenny Pickett is likely the top quarterback, but it seems unlikely he’ll fall to the 20th spot for Pittsburgh.

Finding a new franchise quarterback will be tough for Pittsburgh, but Tomlin seems more than ready for that challenge.