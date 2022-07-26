Mike Tomlin Reveals The Expectation For Diontae Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Diontae Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, having thus far not secured a contract extension from the Steelers.

Despite this, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters at training camp today he does not anticipate Johnson missing any time due to a "hold in."

Johnson has already reported to camp, ending any speculation he might hold out.

A third-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, Johnson's impact has increased throughout his tenure with the team.

In 2021, he posted career-highs of 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnson is expected to be the main target of whoever Pittsburgh starts at quarterback this season, be it veteran free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky or rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.