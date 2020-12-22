The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Tomlin Reveals Why He’s Looking Forward To The Colts

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially reeling, having lost three-straight games. Head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking just yet though.

Last night, Pittsburgh stumbled its way to an embarrassing 27-17 loss to the 2-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals. Up next is a much tougher test, at least on paper: the 10-4 Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are currently battling with the Tennessee Titans (also 10-4) for supremacy in the AFC South. More than likely, whichever team finishes second in the division will still get a Wild Card berth, but the South champ gets a coveted first-round home game.

This afternoon, Tomlin said he thinks his team having to move on to a challenge like the Colts is “a good thing.”

Tomlin is a man known for funny quotes and one-liners. His kitchen analogy here is just another example.

Pittsburgh’s play of late has been no laughing matter though. The Steelers have dropped three in a row, with two of those losses coming against teams with losing records.

The team’s defense remains formidable, but if offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner can’t get his unit figured out, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to struggle, it could be a quick playoff trip for the Steelers this year.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.