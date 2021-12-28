The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to put points on the board in the first halves of games this season and have only labored more in recent weeks. The team’s offense hasn’t been able to find the end zone during the first two quarters of their last five games, leading many to question exactly what’s going wrong.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has shouldered a large portion of the blame, as many have called his first-half playcalling into question. However, Mike Tomlin doesn’t think his OC’s gameplan is an issue.

When asked about Canada’s playcalling in recent weeks, the Steelers head coach said he didn’t have any problem with the offense’s plan of attack. He did however acknowledge the difficulty of taking on a new job in the NFL, like his offensive coordinator has done this year.

“I have no reservations about the playcalling component of his job and what he’s done,” Tomlin said, per Pro Football Talk. “But I will also acknowledge there’s probably a learning curve at every job that pertains to the National Football League.”

Even if Canada’s playcalling has contributed to the Steelers issues, the problems with the offense extend far beyond the OC. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been able to match his past production and a young offensive line hasn’t help protect Pittsburgh’s aging signal-caller.

With a variety os aspect plaguing the Steelers, the team ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in scoring offense and points per game this season.

Pittsburgh has still managed to slap together a 7-7-1 record and heads into this weekend’s game with a chance to win against a battered Cleveland Browns team. If Canada and Tomlin can find just a little bit of early offense, the Steelers could be in business at home.