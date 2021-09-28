Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Rough Start

The Steelers are 1-2 with a division loss to the Bengals and Ben Roethlisberger looks old. Is it time to panic in Pittsburgh? Not yet if you ask head coach Mike Tomlin.

Perhaps the biggest worry about the Steelers is their quarterback situation. It’s fairly obvious Big Ben isn’t going to get things turned around, barring a miracle. To make matters worse, Pittsburgh’s second- and third-string options are exactly future franchise quarterbacks.

So where do the Steelers go from here? Some have suggested they might as well move on from Roethlisberger because they’re going to have to eventually. It doesn’t sound like Tomlin is going to take such a route.

Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that the Steelers aren’t going to make any major changes at this point in the season.

“We’re not going to push the panic button,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “What do I mean by the panic button? We’re not going to dramatically change who and what we are at this juncture.

“We’re not resistant to change for the purposes of getting better, but we’re not going to be so unsteady that we move away from our compass, our identity that we’ve worked hard to develop — and will continue to work hard to develop — and the emphasis on the style of play, whatever that may be in all three phases.”

Like his quarterback a few days earlier, Mike Tomlin said the Steelers aren't hitting the panic button. Even after a 1-2 start with glaring, repeated offensive issues, they're sticking to the status quo. https://t.co/SludSNv2kb — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 28, 2021

Mike Tomlin may not want to make a quarterback change right now, but that could change in as soon as a week or two.

The reality is Ben Roethlisberger just isn’t the guy anymore. He’s a step below the defense and doesn’t have the arm he once had. At this point, Dwayne Haskins or Mason Rudolph would probably be better options.

Should Tomlin make a quarterback change?