Mike Tomlin Shares His Initial Thoughts On Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a low-risk, high-reward move this offseason when they signed Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract.

Haskins probably won’t see the field this upcoming season unless Ben Roethlisberger suffers an injury. However, the Steelers might be able to develop him into a potential starter for years to come.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that he has put an emphasis on figuring out what went wrong for Haskins during his stint with Washington. Once he figures out who Haskins is as a person, Tomlin can then work on improving the youngster’s game.

“I’ve been more concerned about Dwayne the person – what he’s been through, how it’s affected the growth and development of his game,” Tomlin said.

Coach Tomlin on getting to know Dwayne Haskins: I've been more concerned about Dwayne the person…what he's been through…how it's affected the growth and development of his game. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) June 16, 2021

It’s still fairly early in the offseason, but Haskins appears to be making a strong impression on his teammates.

Roethlisberger told reporters that he was really impressed with Haskins’ throwing mechanics.

“His release and throwing mechanics are some of the prettiest things I’ve ever seen,” Roethlisberger told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Haskins isn’t guaranteed a spot on Pittsburgh’s roster, especially since the Steelers already have a backup quarterback in Mason Rudolph. That means he’ll have to work extremely hard during training camp and preseason to make it on Tomlin’s 53-man roster.

Do you think Haskins will revitalize his career in Pittsburgh?