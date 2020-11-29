Mike Tomlin Shares His Preference For Ravens vs. Steelers

The highly anticipated Thanksgiving game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has become the unfortunate story of the week in the NFL.

The league postponed the AFC-North match-up until Tuesday after Baltimore experienced a COVID-19 outbreak within their locker room. The Ravens placed 20 players on the COVID-19/Reserve list as the team continues to confirm positives test within their organization. As of right now, 11 players and 10 staff members have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the NFL scrambled as they tried to reschedule the contest. Originally, the league moved the game back to Sunday but as the Ravens situation grew more dire, the match-up fell back to Tuesday.

For the Steelers and Mike Tomlin, its been a waiting game. Pittsburgh dealt with a few positive COVID-19 tests earlier in the week, but for the most part are ready to play.

According to FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer, Tomlin expressed his desire to get the Steelers Week 12 game in on Tuesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said his team had no new positive tests among players from yesterday’s tests and insists “I want to play this game on Tuesday!” @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 29, 2020

Both teams clearly want to play as long as it can be done safely. Unfortunately the league doesn’t have a lot of scheduling flexibility because both organizations have already used their bye week.

In terms of football, which clearly comes second in a situation like this, both teams also want to win this game. Baltimore finds themselves on the outside of the the conference playoff picture at 6-4, making a victory over Pittsburgh almost necessary. The Steelers remain undefeated and have a chance to solidify their No. 1 seed with a win.

Steelers vs. Ravens will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more information concerning the status of the game.